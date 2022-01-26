The U.S. will transfer 13.4 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve to seven companies

BY Ivan Maltsev
Later, organizations will be required to return the borrowed amount of raw materials in full.

The U.S. authorities will transfer a total of 13.4 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserve to seven companies. This is stated in a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Energy.

The transfer is carried out within the framework of the so-called exchange procedure, which assumes that “the company, due to urgent circumstances, borrows crude oil from the country’s oil reserve for a short period of time.” Later, the company is obliged to return the borrowed volume of raw materials in full and taking into account the “surcharge in the form of an additional amount of oil”, which is negotiated in advance.

As noted in the statement, “today the U.S. Department of Energy approved seven additional exchanges of 13.4 million barrels of crude oil, which will be released from the strategic reserve.” The energy carrier will be received by the structures of Shell, Trafigura, Phillips 66, Macquarie, Chevron, ExxonMobil and BP.

In November 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden decided to use 50 million barrels of oil from the country’s strategic reserves. As noted in the White House, this is being done in order to reduce fuel prices for Americans and stabilize supply and demand on the world market after the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

