The UK authorities are preparing for the strongest storm in 30 years

In the south-west of the country and on the south coast of Wales, wind speeds may exceed 140 km/h.

The UK is preparing for the storm Eunice, which, as predicted by the meteorological service, will hit the territory of the kingdom on Friday.

In the counties of Devonshire and Cornwall in the south-west of the country and on the south coast of Wales, where wind speeds can exceed 140 km/h, the maximum, red danger level has been declared. This means that the authorities consider a high threat to people’s lives, damage to infrastructure, power outages and public transport. The population is advised to stay at home, schools are closed in Wales and all train trips are canceled on Friday morning.

The orange danger level is declared almost throughout England from 05:00 to 21:00. In this part of the country, the wind speed can reach 130 km/h.

According to The Daily Telegraph, we may be talking about the strongest storm in more than 30 years. In January 1990, 50 people in the UK became victims of the cyclone, dubbed the “Burns’ Day Storm.”

On Thursday, a meeting of the Cobra emergency government committee was devoted to this topic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the army is on high alert to assist the population.