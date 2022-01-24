The UK began to withdraw some of the embassy staff in Kyiv

The UK has begun to withdraw some of the embassy staff in Kyiv and their family members amid an alleged possible aggravation of the situation in the country, according to the recommendation of the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Embassy will continue its work.

“Some embassy staff and their family members are being withdrawn from Kyiv in response to the growing threat from Russia. The British Embassy remains open and will continue to carry out the main work,” the recommendation issued on Monday says.