The UK government is discussing with the U.S. the possibility of disconnecting Russia from SWIFT

The British government is discussing with the United States the possibility of disconnecting Russia from SWIFT in the event of an alleged possible invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine.

“As for the issue of SWIFT and international financial transactions, without a doubt it would be a very effective weapon, but it can only be used with the help of the United States. We are discussing this topic,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said and added that the British government is also carefully approaching the issue of laundering “dirty money” from Russia in the United Kingdom.

At the same time, Johnson added that London “should use all available diplomatic opportunities and all platforms for dialogue [with the Russian Federation], be it the UN, the Russia-NATO Council, the OSCE, the G7 or the Normandy format.”

According to the head of government, the UK is trying to combine “diplomacy and deterrence” by pursuing its policy towards Moscow, but “will not hesitate to impose tougher sanctions against the Russian Federation” if the alleged impending invasion of Ukraine takes place.