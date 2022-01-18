The UK has promised to supply Ukraine with defensive weapons

BY Ivan Maltsev
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced that he intends to invite his Russian counterpart to London for talks.

The UK has promised Ukraine support and new weapons amid warnings to Moscow about the build-up of troops in western Russia.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that London will supply Ukraine with new “defensive weapons systems” and announced new attempts at diplomatic contacts with Moscow.

“We have decided to supply Ukraine with light anti–tank, defensive weapons systems,” Wallace said, speaking in parliament.

“These are not strategic weapons, and they do not pose a threat to Russia. They are designed for self-defense,” he added.

Wallace said he was inviting Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to visit London in the coming weeks for talks to defuse the crisis situation.

Kyiv and its Western supporters claim that Russia has deployed tens of thousands of troops near the border with Ukraine in recent weeks, and this may be preparation for a potential invasion, which Moscow denies.

