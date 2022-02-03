The UK has raised fighter jets to intercept Russian aircraft

BY Ivan Maltsev
London reported that Russian bombers did not enter British airspace.

The Royal Air Force of Great Britain reported the raising of fighter jets in the air in connection with the approach of four Russian military aircraft to the United Kingdom.

The Air Force said four Russian strategic bombers were “intercepted and escorted,” noting that the planes did not enter UK airspace.

Typhoon fighters took off from the British Air Force base in Lossiemouth in the northeast of Scotland.

They were joined by a Voyager tanker aircraft that took off from Oxfordshire, England.

