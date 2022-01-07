The UK has threatened Moscow with serious sanctions in the event of an invasion of Ukraine

London says it is preparing highly effective measures together with Western partners.

The UK has warned Moscow that it is working with Western partners on serious sanctions against Russia’s financial sector in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has massed about 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine, and although Moscow says it has no plans to invade the neighboring country, President Vladimir Putin has demanded legally binding guarantees that NATO will not expand further east.

“We will not accept Russia’s campaign to destabilize neighboring democratic countries,” Foreign Minister Liz Truss told parliament– “it falsely positions Ukraine as a threat in order to justify its aggressive position.”

“Russia is the aggressor here,” Truss added– “the NATO alliance has always been defensive.”

Truss said that any invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces would entail “large-scale consequences, including coordinated sanctions, which would cause serious damage to Russia’s interests and economy.”

“The UK is working with our partners on these sanctions, including highly effective measures against the Russian financial sector and individuals,” Truss said.