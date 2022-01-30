The UK is going to double its military presence in NATO countries

London may double the number of its troops in Northern Europe and the Baltic States.

Britain is considering a major deployment of its military forces in NATO countries as part of a plan to strengthen European borders in response to the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, the British government said.

The UK said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would be met with immediate sanctions and would have “devastating consequences.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to visit the region next week. Johnson also plans to hold a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin.

Johnson is considering doubling the number of British troops in the Nordic countries and Latvia, and is also going to send defensive weapons to Estonia, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

“These measures will send a clear signal to the Kremlin: we will not tolerate their destabilizing activities and will always support our NATO allies in the face of hostility from Russia,” Johnson said in a statement.

“I have ordered our armed forces to prepare for deployment across Europe next week to make sure we can support our NATO allies,” the prime minister added.

Officials will finalize the details of the British defense proposal in Brussels next week, and ministers will discuss options on Monday in the event of a military invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson, who has been criticized for “insufficient efforts” in the field of diplomacy, will meet with his NATO colleagues in early February, his office said.

The heads of the British Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense will also travel to Moscow in the coming days for talks with their Russian counterparts. The purpose of the trip is to “improve relations” with Russia and reduce tensions around Ukraine.