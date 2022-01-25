The UK will abolish self-isolation for unvaccinated people entering the country

They will only need to take a PCR test two days before the trip and after arrival.

The UK authorities will cancel self-isolation for passengers entering the country who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Transport of the United Kingdom Grant Shapps, speaking in the House of Commons of the British Parliament.

“Today I can announce that passengers who do not fit the definition of fully vaccinated will no longer be required to take an analysis on the 8th day after arrival or go into self-isolation. They will need to fill out an entry form to demonstrate a negative test taken two days before the trip, and they will have to take a PCR test after arrival. This is another step that brings us closer to normality,” he said.

Until now, the definition of “not fully vaccinated” has included both completely unvaccinated people and people vaccinated with drugs not approved in the UK. Thus, Russian citizens vaccinated with vaccines produced in the Russian Federation, upon arrival in the UK, had to stay in self-isolation for 10 days, take one test before the trip, and two on arrival – on the 2nd and 8th day. The announced measures will come into force on February 11. As for people who have been fully vaccinated with drugs approved in the kingdom, they will not need to take any tests at all when entering the country.

Shapps also spoke about the government’s plans to no longer place in strict quarantine people arriving from countries where new and potentially dangerous strains of coronavirus are spreading. Since February last year, the UK has introduced compulsory quarantine in special hotels for arrivals from high-risk countries. At the moment, the list of such countries is empty, but it can be updated if necessary.

“Although the possibility of putting countries on the red list will remain in order to protect against the importation of new and alarming strains of coronavirus from abroad, we intend to replace the regulated quarantine system with other measures, including isolation at home, provided that the relevant requirements are strictly observed,” the minister said.