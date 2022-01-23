The Ukrainian crisis: the situation for today

Secretary of State Blinken expressed gratitude to the Baltic States for the support of Ukraine.

Pope Francis has called for a day of prayer for peace to be held on Wednesday, January 26, to stop the aggravation of the crisis around Ukraine.

“I am anxiously following the growth of tension, which threatens to strike a new blow to peace in Ukraine and call into question the security of Europe,” he said.

The pontiff urged to pray that “any political actions and initiatives serve human brotherhood, and not party interests.” Speaking after the weekly prayer “Angel of the Lord,” he said: “He who pursues his own goals to the detriment of others neglects the vocation of man, for we are all created brothers.”

Britain on Saturday accused Moscow of plotting to bring the Russian-friendly government of Ukraine to power. The British Foreign Office named the candidate, who, according to him, is being considered by Russia, but refused to provide confirmation of his statements.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted on Saturday that he had allowed Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to send American-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, while tensions in Ukraine’s relations with Russia continue to intensify. Blinken thanked the Baltic states, which are members of NATO, for supporting Ukraine.

A senior Department of State official, responding to a question whether the families of employees of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine were actually ordered to begin evacuation on Monday, said on Saturday that there was no such order. CNN and Fox News reported on Saturday that the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has asked the Department of State to allow employees performing secondary functions and their families to leave.

Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met for about an hour and a half in Geneva on Friday to discuss the increasingly tense standoff over Ukraine. Refusing to make concessions on the basic requirements, the interlocutors left the negotiations, promising only to continue the dialogue.

The West demands that Russia withdraw its troops and weapons from the border with Ukraine, while Moscow insists that NATO curtail its operations in Eastern and Central Europe. Russia is also demanding that the Western defense alliance reject Ukraine’s application to join. The United States called such a requirement unacceptable.

American officials claim that Russia has concentrated about 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine, including in Belarus and in the occupied Crimea.