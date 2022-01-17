The UN urged the world to prepare for the next pandemic

UN Secretary General Guterres during the WEF urged the world to prepare for the next pandemic.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the World Economic Forum (WEF) urged the world to prepare for the next pandemic.

“We must prepare for the next pandemic by investing in monitoring, early detection and rapid response plans in each country, as well as strengthening the authority of the World Health Organization (WHO),” said the Secretary General of the organization.

Guterres also called for fighting the current COVID-19 pandemic fairly and on equal terms.

He recalled that earlier WHO had published a strategy according to which it was supposed to vaccinate 40 percent of the world’s population by the end of 2021 and 70 percent by the middle of 2022. Guterres acknowledged that humanity is still far from these goals.

“It’s shameful, but vaccination rates in high-income countries are seven times higher than in African countries. We need fairness in the distribution of vaccines, right now,” he stressed.

Earlier, Guterres said that the pace of vaccination of the world population against coronavirus is lagging far behind the schedule set by the World Health Organization. He stressed that the spread of the Omicron strain was “a grim reminder that the fight against COVID-19 should be the most important agenda item” for the whole world.