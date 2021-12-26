The United States announced the first sign of the outbreak of World War III

American political commentator Gordon Chang said in a comment to the Daily Express that President Biden’s miscalculations in the field of space could become “a reason to start a world war.”

“One of the first signs of the outbreak of war: ousting the United States,” he said, without specifying why he made such a conclusion.

In his opinion, the American leader is not making any efforts to weaken Washington’s competitors.

“The Biden administration is not up to the task of protecting the United States,” Chang added.

Recently, various scenarios of war have been regularly voiced in the West, including with the participation of Russia. At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not going to attack anyone, and unfounded statements about the Russian “threat” are used only as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near the Russian borders.