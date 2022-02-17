The United States announces an increase in the Russian group near the border with Ukraine

A senior representative of the U.S. administration called Moscow’s claims about the withdrawal of troops a “lie.”

A White House spokesman called Moscow’s statement about the withdrawal of some troops from the Ukrainian border “false,” Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a senior administration official Joe Biden.

“Yesterday, the Russian government announced that it was withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine. This statement has attracted a lot of attention both here [in the U.S.] and around the world. But now we know that it was a lie,” said a source who spoke to reporters on Wednesday evening on condition of anonymity.

In fact, Russia has increased its presence on the Ukrainian border by “7,000 troops,” some of whom arrived in the region recently, the source added.

A Biden administration official also reiterated that Russia could use a “false” pretext to invade Ukraine “at any moment,” adding that while Moscow says it wants to reach a diplomatic solution; its actions indicate the opposite.

The U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference, which will be held later this week. Agence France-Presse reported this with reference to a senior representative of the White House.

The meeting scheduled for Saturday will be “a real opportunity to emphasize our commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the source said.