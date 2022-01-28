The United States called for a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the Russian threat to Ukraine

The upcoming meeting will be an opportunity to “expose” Moscow’s behavior and “isolate” Russia on the world stage, the U.S. ambassador to the UN said.

The United States called to hold an open meeting of the UN Security Council early next week to discuss the crisis over Ukraine caused, as Washington says, by “threatening behavior” on the part of Russia.

“More than 100,000 Russian troops are concentrated on the border with Ukraine, and Russia is participating in other destabilizing actions directed against Ukraine, which poses a clear threat to international peace, security and the UN Charter,” said U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

“While we continue our relentless diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, the UN Security Council must carefully examine the facts and consider what is at stake for Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the basic obligations and principles of the international order in the event of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.

The U.S. Permanent Representative added that the Security Council should closely consider “Russia’s threatening actions against Ukraine and the buildup of Russian troops on the border of Ukraine and in Belarus.”

“Now is not the time to just wait and watch. The full attention of the Council is needed, and we look forward to a direct and focused discussion on Monday,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield stressed.

Russia, which is one of the permanent five members of the UN Security Council, can block any resolution submitted to the Council with the right of veto.

However, according to Thomas-Greenfield, the upcoming meeting will rather be an opportunity to “expose Russia” in connection with its actions and isolate the Kremlin on the world stage because of its aggressive position towards Ukraine.

“And although they do have the right of veto, their isolation will be felt if the issue is brought to the Security Council for consideration and we stand united against the Russians,” the U.S. ambassador said in an interview with Romanian Public Television.

“I don’t think any country that is a member of the Security Council will sit back and say that Russia has the right to invade the borders of another country,” Thomas-Greenfield added.

Initially, the United States had hoped to hold a meeting of the Security Council on Friday, but then agreed to postpone it to Monday so as not to interfere with a telephone conversation scheduled for Friday between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.