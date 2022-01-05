The United States called on the Venezuelan authorities to resume negotiations with the opposition

The head of the press service of the State Department, Net Price, said that Washington intends to use all appropriate tools in the field of diplomacy and economics to seek the release of all those who were unreasonably detained for political reasons.

The U.S. authorities urge Caracas to resume negotiations with the Venezuelan opposition; Washington intends to take further measures to influence the authorities of the republic. This is stated in a statement by the head of the press service of the Department of State, Ned Price, published on Tuesday.

“We call on [the Venezuelan President] Nicolas Maduro will resume negotiations in Mexico and conduct them in good faith in the interests of the Venezuelans,” the representative of the American Foreign Ministry stressed. “We will continue to work with a wide range of Venezuelan and international partners, use all appropriate tools in the field of diplomacy and economics to seek the release of all those who were unreasonably detained for political reasons, the independence of political parties, respect for freedom of speech and other human rights, as well as an end to their violations.”

“We will work with other representatives of the international community to create conditions that would facilitate the holding of free and fair elections in Venezuela, as well as meet the objectives of the negotiations in Mexico,” Price stressed.