The United States denied a visa to a Russian cosmonaut for training at an American center

“The United States, without explanation, did not issue an entry visa to Roscosmos cosmonaut Nikolai Chub, whose flight to the ISS is scheduled for spring 2023. He was going to the United States to participate in a training session at the Space Center Johnson,” said the agency interlocutor.

Roscosmos did not comment on this information.

Usually, before the flight, astronauts from other countries undergo training at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City, mastering the Russian segment of the ISS, and Russian cosmonauts – at the Space Center named after Yuri Gagarin. Johnson is in Houston, where they get acquainted with the American segment. The training takes place regardless of which ship the crew members are flying on.

Nikolai Chub is part of the backup crew of the ISS-68 expedition, which is scheduled to fly on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft in September 2022. He is also part of the main crew of the ISS-69 expedition, which is scheduled to fly on Soyuz MS-23 in the spring of next year.