The United States denies accusations of entering its submarine into the territorial waters of the Russian Federation

BY Ivan Maltsev
The Russian Defense Ministry accuses the United States of violating the Russian border.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry accused an American nuclear submarine of entering Russian territorial waters near the Kuril Islands.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the crew of the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate with the help of “appropriate means” forced the submarine to leave Russian waters. The Russian military authorities reported that the American military attache in Russia was handed a note stating that such incidents should not be repeated.

“Russia’s statements about our operations in its territorial waters do not correspond to reality,” said the representative of the U.S. military command, Captain Kyle Raines.

At the same time, the Russian side did not specify where the incident occurred. Some of the chain of islands between the Kamchatka Peninsula and the island of Hokkaido have been the subject of a territorial dispute between Russia and Japan since World War II.

“I will not comment on the exact location of our submarines, but we fly, sail and operate safely in international waters,” Raines also said in a statement.

Against the background of these accusations by the Russian Defense Ministry, U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation on Saturday, discussing the situation around Ukraine. According to Kremlin spokesman Yuri Ushakov, the situation with the submarine was not touched upon during the conversation.

