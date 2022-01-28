The United States has completed deliveries of 40 F-35A fighters to South Korea

Initially, it was planned that the deliveries would be completed in 2021, but this process was delayed due to the pandemic.

The Republic of Korea Air Force has completed the deployment of 40 fifth-generation F-35A fighters purchased from the United States. This was reported by KBS with reference to military sources.

According to them, earlier this week, the last of the batch of four aircraft arrived at the airfield in the city of Cheongju in the province of Chungcheong. It was originally planned that deliveries would be completed last year, but this process was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fifth-generation fighter F-35A was developed by the American aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin. It is designed to destroy both air and ground targets. The cost of one aircraft is approximately $75 million.

Recently, the Republic of Korea Air Force suspended flights of all F-35A, as one of them made an emergency landing on January 4 due to problems with avionics.