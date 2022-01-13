The United States has deployed two aircraft carrier groups to the South China Sea

According to the South China Morning Post newspaper, the Carl Vinson aircraft carrier is accompanied by a missile cruiser and five Arleigh Burke-type destroyers, and the Essex dock ship is accompanied by an amphibious transport-the Portland dock and the Pearl Harbor amphibious ship.

The United States has sent two aircraft carrier groups to the South China Sea, led by the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson and the landing helicopter-carrying ship Essex dock to participate in the exercises. This was reported on Thursday by the South China Morning Post newspaper.

According to the publication, both aircraft carrier groups entered the South China Sea on Tuesday. The aircraft carrier Carl Vinson is accompanied by a missile cruiser and five Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. The Essex dock ship is accompanied by the landing transport-the Portland Dock and the Pearl Harbor landing ship. The American command has not announced its plans, but it is expected that the two groups will join forces during joint exercises.

At the end of last month, the Chinese Navy conducted maneuvers involving the aircraft carrier Shandong in the same area. The vessel conducted exercises in the South China Sea, after which it returned to the home port of Sanya in Hainan Province.