The United States has filed charges against Belarusian officials over the incident with the Ryanair plane

The U.S. Department of Justice also believes that the Belarusian authorities fabricated information about the presence of a bomb on board the plane in order to detain a “political activist” who was on the liner.

The United States has charged Belarusian officials with air terrorism, allegedly involved in the incident with the forced landing of a Ryanair plane. The corresponding statement was published on the website of the U.S. Department of Justice, which performs the functions of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Leonid Churo, the director general of the state enterprise “Belaeronavigation”, his deputy Oleg Kazyuchits, as well as two employees of the State Security Service of Belarus, whose names are not given in the document, were charged on one count. They are charged with conspiracy to carry out an act of “aerial terrorism.”

The Ministry of Justice, in its indictment submitted to the Federal Court of the Southern District of New York, claims that the above-mentioned persons fabricated information that there was a bomb on board Ryanair in order to detain a “political activist” who was on the liner. “There was no bomb on board. The Belarusian authorities fabricated a threat to gain control of the flight and force it to change course from Vilnius to Minsk. These actions were taken by the Belarusian authorities so that the state security service could detain a Belarusian journalist and political activist who criticized the Belarusian authorities, who lived in Lithuania and was wanted by the Belarusian government on suspicion of provoking “mass riots,” as well as his girlfriend,” the document says.

These actions, the Ministry of Justice said in a statement, put the lives of the plane’s passengers at risk, including four U.S. citizens on board. Each of the accused faces from 20 years in prison to life imprisonment. The accused are on the territory of Belarus, the Ministry of Justice notes.