The United States has received a response from Russia to its proposals regarding Ukraine

The Department of State declined to comment on the contents of the document.

Russia has provided a response to the U.S. proposals regarding Ukraine. This was reported by the Reuters news agency.

A Department of State official confirmed this information to the Washington Post on condition of anonymity.

“We can confirm that we have received a written response from Russia. It would be unproductive to discuss this publicly, so we will leave it to Russia whether it wants to discuss its response,” he said.

The official declined to give details about the proposal made on the eve of a telephone conversation between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, which will take place on Tuesday.

“We remain fully committed to dialogue to resolve these issues and will continue to consult closely with our allies and partners, including Ukraine,” the official told the Washington Post.