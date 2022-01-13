The United States imposed sanctions against citizens of the DPRK and the Russian Federation

Sanctions imposed after North Korean missile tests.

The United States imposed sanctions on six North Korean citizens, one Russian citizen (Roman Alar) and a Russian company (Parsek). One of the sanctioned citizens of the DPRK is based in Vladivostok and buys telecommunications equipment in Russia.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, these individuals and legal entities purchased goods and equipment in Russia and China in the interests of North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

The sanctions were imposed after a series of missile tests conducted by the DPRK, each of which violated UN Security Council resolutions.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Finance, the sanctions were imposed to prevent the development of North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and to prevent its attempts to spread relevant technologies.

These are the first sanctions against the DPRK imposed by the Joe Biden administration, which is unsuccessfully trying to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table to convince it to give up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Ned Price, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of State, said that the U.S. will continue to rely on diplomacy.