The United States in January will approve booster vaccinations for children 12-15 years old

Doctors plan to allow the use of a booster dose of the vaccine for children from 5 to 11 years old with a weakened immune system, the NYT writes.

The U.S, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will approve the use of booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Pfizer-BioNTech consortium for adolescents aged 12 to 15 years in early 2022. This was reported on Thursday by The New York Times, citing sources.

According to her, the regulator will make an appropriate decision next week, on January 3. In addition, doctors plan to allow the use of a booster dose of the vaccine for children from 5 to 11 years old with a weakened immune system.

According to the U.S. Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1.8 million cases of coronavirus infection in the age category from 12 to 15 years have been recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, 246 adolescents of this age have died from the effects of the disease.