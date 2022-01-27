The United States is concerned about the ongoing human rights violations in Chechnya

The Department of State’s statement expresses concern about reports of abductions and arbitrary detentions.

“The United States is concerned about the continuing reports of abductions and arbitrary detentions carried out by the authorities of the Chechen Republic in Russia, including dozens of abductions and arbitrary detentions in recent weeks directed against relatives of Chechen human rights defenders and dissidents,” the document says.

“In addition to the incidents in Chechnya itself, there were many cases when people were detained in other parts of the Russian Federation and forcibly taken to Chechnya, as in the case of Zarema Musayeva, the mother of human rights lawyer Abubakar Yangulbayev. Musayeva was taken away from Nizhny Novgorod last week. We call for the immediate release of all those unjustly detained. We are also concerned about reports that the Chechen authorities are using such tactics of pressure on relatives of dissidents in Chechnya who live outside the Russian Federation. Such actions that harm entire families represent a particularly harmful form of repression,” the Department of State stressed.

“We condemn the unjustified attempts of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov to discredit the reputation of human rights defenders and independent journalists and call on him to stop the persecution of dissidents, representatives of LGBT+, representatives of religious and ethnic minorities and others, including through repression against their family members. We call on the Russian Federal Government not to condone the commission of repressive actions, including transnational repressions committed from Chechnya, and to bring to justice those responsible for the ongoing egregious violations of human rights in Chechnya in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation and Russian international human rights obligations.”