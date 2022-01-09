The United States is open to negotiations with Russia on military exercises and the deployment of missiles

According to a source in the Biden administration, the United States does not want to discuss with Moscow restrictions on the deployment of American troops on the eastern flank of NATO.

The United States and its allies are ready to discuss in negotiations with Russia the possibility of imposing restrictions on the conduct of military exercises by each side and the deployment of missiles in the region. This was announced on Saturday by a senior representative of the U.S. administration.

Commenting on the upcoming bilateral talks between Washington and Moscow in Geneva on Monday, a senior Biden administration official said that the United States does not want to discuss restrictions on the deployment or deployment of American troops in Eastern European NATO countries.

The talks in Geneva, followed by meetings in Brussels and Vienna, are aimed at preventing a crisis related to Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has massed tens of thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border, raising fears in the West about a Russian invasion of the neighboring country.

It is not yet clear whether the United States and its European allies will be able to make progress in negotiations with Moscow. Putin wants to put an end to NATO’s expansion to the east and get security guarantees for Russia – these requirements, according to the United States, are unacceptable.

However, a senior White House official who spoke to reporters before the talks began said there were areas where common ground could be found.

“Any discussions on these overlapping areas in which we could make progress should be mutual,” the source said, “Both sides should make almost identical commitments.”

Russia says it feels threatened by the prospect of the United States deploying offensive missile systems in Ukraine, despite the fact that President Joe Biden recently assured Vladimir Putin that he does not intend to do so.

“Thus, this is one of the areas in which we can reach mutual understanding if Russia is ready to assume mutual obligations,” the official said.

The United States is also ready to discuss the introduction by both sides of restrictions on military exercises in the region, an administration official said.

“We are ready to explore the possibility of mutual restrictions on the scale of such exercises, including both flights of strategic bombers and ground exercises,” the source said.

According to the representative of the White House, Washington is open to a broader discussion about the deployment of missiles in the region after the previous administration of Donald Trump in 2019 withdrew from the U.S.-Russian Treaty on Intermediate-Range and Shorter-range Missiles of 1987 on the basis of accusations that Moscow was the first to violate the terms of the agreement.