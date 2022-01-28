The United States is ready to listen to Russia’s position at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on January 31

According to a high-ranking representative of the American administration, the United States believes that the situation around Ukraine falls under the mandate of the UN Security Council.

The United States is ready to listen to Russia’s position at a meeting of the UN Security Council. This was stated on Friday by a high-ranking representative of the U.S. administration at a special briefing dedicated to the UN Security Council meeting on the situation around Ukraine, which will be held on January 31.

“We see the meeting scheduled for Monday as an opportunity for Russia to explain its actions, and we approach it ready to listen,” the US official said.

The United States also believes that the situation around Ukraine falls under the mandate of the UN Security Council. “Russia’s threat to its neighbor strikes at the foundations of the UN Charter and has serious consequences for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for the security of all [UN] member states. <…> This is exactly the type of situations for which the UN and, in particular, the Security Council were created,” the official claimed.

He also said that the United States had contacts with representatives of the Russian Federation and other countries in the UN on Ukraine. “[U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Linda] Thomas-Greenfield and her team have been in contact with the Russian and Ukrainian missions, other members of the Security Council, our partners and allies,” the U.S. official said.

He recalled the words of U.S. President Joe Biden, who considers what is happening around Ukraine “as a threat not only to European peace and security, but also to global peace and international order.” “And that is why he instructed all his emissaries to use all available diplomatic opportunities to try to reduce the tension of this situation and find a peaceful solution, including at the UN,” the representative of the U.S. executive added.

According to him, over the past month, American officials “have held more than 100 meetings with [representatives of] NATO, the European Union, the OSCE, Russia, Ukraine, other partners and allies.” “At all our meetings, we have clearly stated that we are committed to the path of dialogue and diplomacy, the path that provides the only reliable solution to the security problems of Ukraine, Russia, the United States, our allies and partners,” the official said.

Opportunity for settlement

According to him, the United States considers the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine as an opportunity for dialogue on a settlement. “The meeting on Monday is another step along the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the current situation,” he said.

The United States does not expect the adoption of any documents following the meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine, the official said. “I don’t expect there to be any document of the Security Council on the results. But this is a very important opportunity for all world powers <…> to see whether there will be a path of diplomacy or a path of conflict,” he said.

Washington is confident that the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine will receive sufficient support among its members to hold it.

If at least one of the countries in the Security Council opposes the meeting, the question of holding it can be put to a vote. Nine out of 15 votes are required to be carried out. Earlier, Dmitry Polyansky, the first deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, called the U.S. proposal to hold a meeting on Ukraine on January 31 a PR stunt, shameful for the reputation of the Security Council, as Washington is trying to pass off its groundless accusations as a threat to international peace and security.

“We are confident in the broad support of this meeting from the Council. Therefore, we believe that the support is more than sufficient. There is very broad support for holding this discussion on Monday, and therefore we are confident that it will move forward,” the U.S. official said, commenting on the possibility of such a vote.

Support from China

The U.S. authorities hope that China will support the settlement of the crisis by diplomatic means during the meeting. “Of course, I would suggest that it is not in China’s interests to see a conflict in this situation. Not only because of the [upcoming] The Olympics <…>. A devastating conflict in Europe will affect China’s interests around the world. So we hope that China will talk about these principles [of the UN Charter], about the importance of observing these principles and following the path of diplomacy,” the official said.

On Thursday, the Permanent Mission of the United States to the UN requested to hold a meeting of the Security Council of the world Organization on the situation around Ukraine on Monday, since the actions of the Russian Federation against it poses a threat to international peace and security. On Friday, the representative of Norway, the Chairman of the UN Security Council, announced that the meeting would take place.