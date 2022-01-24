The United States may move some of its troops from Western Europe to Eastern Europe

A diplomatic source in NATO noted that the possible transfer of military personnel will be gradual and “may happen in the coming weeks.”

The United States is considering moving some of its troops based in Western Europe to Eastern Europe. This was stated on Monday by a diplomatic source in NATO to Reuters.

“We are talking about American troops that are already in Europe,” the agency quotes the diplomat as saying. He added that the possible transfer of military personnel will be gradual and “may happen in the coming weeks.”

Russia and the United States are negotiating security guarantees to Moscow from NATO, in particular on the non-expansion of the alliance and the withdrawal of strike weapons. However, the West claims that the discussion is designed to prevent Russia’s allegedly impending invasion of Ukraine. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov called such statements an empty escalation of tension and stressed that Russia does not pose a threat to anyone. He did not rule out that provocations could be undertaken to justify such statements by the West, and warned of the most serious consequences of any attempts to resolve the crisis in eastern Ukraine by force.