The United States may provide additional military assistance to Ukraine

According to CNN, Washington is studying options for strengthening the Ukrainian armed forces to resist a possible Russian occupation.

The Joe Biden administration is considering the possibility of supplying Ukraine with additional weapons to resist the Russian occupation in order to increase the costs for Russian President Vladimir Putin if he decides to invade this country, CNN reported.

Citing several unnamed sources familiar with these discussions, the TV channel reported that such plans indicate pessimism in the administration after unsuccessful diplomatic talks with Russian officials last week amid a further build-up of the Russian military presence near the borders of Ukraine.

In addition to studying how to help the Ukrainian military and government repel the invasion, the United States is evaluating options to strengthen the capabilities of Ukrainian forces to resist possible Russian occupation, the broadcaster reported.

We may be talking about the supply of additional ammunition, mortars, Javelin anti-tank missiles and anti-aircraft missile systems to the Ukrainian army, which are likely to be provided by NATO allies, a senior U.S. official told CNN.

Special operations forces are already in Ukraine on a rotational basis, training Ukrainian servicemen, and a senior administration official admitted that other agencies, probably the CIA, would also provide some support.

According to CNN, CIA Director Bill Burns traveled to Kyiv last week, where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to discuss risks for Ukraine.

“We are considering a number of options to help protect Ukraine,” a senior administration official told CNN.

We can talk about additional sales of defensive weapons, “consultations” and “assistance to Ukraine in the fight against a large Russian military presence,” the official explained.