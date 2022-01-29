The United States said that Russia sent supplies of blood for transfusion to the border with Ukraine

According to U.S. officials, this could be regarded as preparation for an invasion.

The buildup of the Russian military presence near the border with Ukraine has been supplemented by supplies of blood supplies for transfusion and medicines. U.S. officials see this as a signal of readiness for an invasion of troops, according to Reuters.

According to current and former U.S. officials, factors such as the availability of blood supplies are crucial to determining Moscow’s readiness to carry out an invasion if Russian leader Vladimir Putin does decide to do so.

Data on sending blood for transfusion was disclosed shortly after U.S. intelligence reported the concentration of more than a hundred thousand Russian troops near the border with Ukraine.

Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted the possibility of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

The Pentagon previously called sending medical supplies to the border part of Russia’s military buildup.

“This is not a guarantee of the inevitability of another attack, but you will not attack again if you do not have it in stock,” retired U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, now working at the research institute of the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), commented on the news about the supply of blood supplies to the border.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The White House has not yet commented on the news about blood supplies, but noted the repeated public warnings of the United States about Russia’s military readiness for the offensive.

Three American officials who told reporters about blood supplies to the border refused to give the exact date when the United States recorded this event. At the same time, according to two officials interviewed, this has happened in recent weeks.