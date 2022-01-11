The United States secretly allocated $200 million in defense aid to Ukraine

This was reported by CNN with reference to its sources.

CNN, citing four people familiar with the matter, reported that at the end of December last year, the Biden administration secretly allocated $200 million in additional security assistance to Ukraine.

According to sources cited by CNN, the aid package included defensive equipment that the U.S. has supplied in the past, including small arms and ammunition, secure communications systems, medical equipment, and spare parts and other equipment. The package was approved just weeks before the U.S. and Russia were due to start negotiations this week.

Sources told CNN that earlier this month, the White House administration quietly notified Congress of its decision. Some officials found out about it through secret channels, two sources told CNN. The delivery of the equipment will probably take some time. Thus, the delivery by the United States as part of additional security assistance in the amount of $ 60 million, approved last summer, is only now nearing completion.

As of mid-December, the United States provided Ukraine with more than $450 million in security assistance.

The U.S. defense budget for 2022 provides for the allocation of $ 300 million to Kiev as part of the initiative to provide security assistance to Ukraine, including support for the Ukrainian armed forces.