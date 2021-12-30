The United States sent a cargo with logistical means to a base in Syria

According to the SANA news agency, a convoy of 40 cargo vehicles crossed from Iraq to Syria.

American servicemen delivered a cargo with logistical means to a military base controlled by them in the Syrian province of Hasakah. This was reported on Thursday by the SANA news agency, citing local sources.

According to the agency, a convoy of 40 cargo vehicles crossed from neighboring Iraq to Syria. It is alleged that the convoy proceeded towards the American base in the Rumeylan area in the northeast of Hasakah.

Most of the Syrian provinces of Hasakah, Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa, located in the east and northeast of the country, are currently controlled by the Kurdish Forces of Democratic Syria (SDF), which are supported by the United States. Since 2015, the American command has established nine military bases in the area. Four of them are located near the oil fields in Deir ez-Zor, and five more are in the neighboring province of Hasakah. At the end of 2019, then U.S. President Donald Trump approved a plan according to which several hundred American troops would remain in Syria, one of whose main tasks would be to ensure control over oil fields in the northeast and east of the country. In Damascus, the armed presence of the United States is viewed as an illegal occupation, which is accompanied by the plunder of natural resources belonging to the Syrian people.