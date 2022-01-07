The United States will begin the redeployment of 4,000 troops from Okinawa to Guam in 2024

On the island of Okinawa, 75% of the area of American military facilities in Japan is concentrated, which causes discontent among the local population.

The United States intends to begin the redeployment of about 4,000 troops from the southern Japanese island of Okinawa to Guam in 2024. This is stated in a joint statement issued following the talks held on Friday between the foreign and defense ministers of the United States and Japan in the “two plus two” format.

“The parties confirmed the importance of accelerating bilateral work on the regrouping of forces, including the return of land and the unification of U.S. facilities in Okinawa, as well as the relocation of approximately 4,000 Marine Corps personnel from Okinawa to Guam starting in 2024,” the document says.

On the island of Okinawa, 75% of the area of American military facilities in Japan is concentrated, which causes discontent among the local population. Futenma Air Base, which is located in the densely populated Ginowan district, became its symbol. Back in 1996, Tokyo and Washington agreed to remove this object from there. In 1999, it was decided to relocate it to the north of Okinawa (in the Henoko area), partially placing it on the bulk islands.

In 2013, after long negotiations, the Okinawan authorities agreed to start these works. However, in 2015, the then governor of Takeshi Onaga Prefecture reversed this decision. He demanded that the American base be removed from Okinawa. The governor lost a series of lawsuits, but stubbornly forbade the start of work on the relocation of the base. In the midst of this fight, Onaga died, the opposition leader Denny Tamaki, who was elected in his place, also said that he would seek the withdrawal of the American facility from Okinawa. Nevertheless, a number of court proceedings ended in favor of the central Government, and work on the transfer of the base from the city of Ginowan to the Henoko district was resumed.