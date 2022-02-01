The University of California suspended full-time studies for a day due to the threat of shooting

At the moment, the university does not have information whether the person who sent the threats is in California.

The University of California at Los Angeles canceled full-time classes for one day due to information about the threat of shooting. This was reported on the Twitter of the educational institution on Tuesday.

“The Police Department <…> of the university is aware of the emails and messages sent today to some members of the [academic] community <…>, actively interacts with law enforcement and federal agencies of other states [on this matter]. As a precaution, all classes [at the university] will be held remotely on February 1,” the report says.

The Los Angeles Times newspaper previously reported that it had at its disposal a video from a former university lecturer, as well as his 800-page manifesto, which he sent to his former colleagues. The documents, in particular, contained references to the upcoming shooting at an educational institution, as well as threats of reprisal against specific teachers.

The university reported that at the moment they do not have information whether their former employee who sent the threats is in California. The local authorities are conducting a check on this person.