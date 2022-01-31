The unusual symptoms of Omicron remaining after recovery are named

The British newspaper Daily Express listed the unusual symptoms of the Omicron strain of coronavirus, based on data from the ZOE COVID Study application for monitoring signs of infection.

The article notes that a new mutation of SARS-CoV-2 can provoke cough, fever, loss of taste and smell. However, there are two unusual signs that sometimes persist in a person after infection – back pain and dizziness.

According to the doctor Ann Mary, unpleasant sensations in the lower back occur in patients with Omicron much more often and bring more suffering than in patients with the Delta variant. The new mutation, the medic clarified, is accompanied by severe myalgia (muscle pain).