The USA, Russia and other countries held virtual climate talks

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry urged to step up efforts to combat environmental pollution.

Senior diplomats from the United States and other countries of the world, which account for the most harmful emissions, discussed the fight against global warming for the first time since the November UN summit.

Two dozen countries, European organizations and UN structures took part in the virtual climate session.

Despite the increased tension due to the buildup of Russian forces near the borders of Ukraine, Russia also participated in the negotiations.

According to a senior representative of the U.S. administration, the participants in the closed negotiations adhered to climate topics, despite the situation around Ukraine.

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry and diplomats from other countries have called for accelerating the reduction of the use of coal.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, opening the meeting, stressed the commitments of the countries that contribute most to climate change: fulfilling the promises made at the Glasgow summit to reduce emissions and implement climate initiatives, as well as taking additional, larger and faster steps.