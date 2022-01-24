The Weeknd became the most popular pop artist in the world according to Spotify

BY Oleg Ceban
The number of listeners of the singer’s compositions for the month amounted to about 85.7 million people.

Canadian singer The Weeknd has become the leader in the number of listeners per month on the streaming platform Spotify. The corresponding statistics were published by the music service on Monday.

The number of listeners of The Weeknd’s compositions for the month was about 85.7 million people. The second place is occupied by Canadian singer Justin Bieber with 83.3 million listeners. At the same time, Bieber continues to hold the championship in the absolute number of listeners per month on Spotify for the entire history of the service – 94.6 million. The Weeknd’s success was helped by the popularity of his new album Dawn FM, released on January 7, 2022, the British edition of the Daily Mail notes.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, who performs under the pseudonym The Weeknd, has previously repeatedly won international music awards, including Grammy and MTV EMA. His songs regularly hit the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The Spotify service was launched in 2008. To date, it has more than 381 million users, including 172 million Spotify Premium subscribers in 178 countries around the world.

