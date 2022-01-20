The White House commented on the possibility of a meeting between Biden and Putin

BY Ivan Maltsev
Psaki press secretary: The White House has nothing to announce about contacts with the Russian Federation at the highest level.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at a briefing for journalists commented on the possibility of a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Psaki stressed that she has nothing to announce about contacts with Russia at the highest level. The United States will make decisions on further dialogue with the country after the meeting of Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“I have nothing to predict on this front… I expect that when Secretary Blinken returns, they will discuss the next steps with the national security team,” the White House spokeswoman said.

Talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will take place on Friday, January 21, in Geneva. The UN expressed hope that they will lead to de-escalation in Ukraine.

