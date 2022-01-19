The White House has opened a website to order free rapid tests for COVID-19

The average home delivery time for tests in the continental United States will be from one to three days.

The White House announced the launch of a website where Americans can order free rapid tests for COVID-19 at home. The official “opening” of the site will take place on Wednesday.

Starting Tuesday, residents of the United States can visit the site COVIDTests.gov and order free express tests at home at the rate of four tests per household. The tests will be delivered by the Federal Postal Service.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the website is in “beta testing” and is working with “limited capabilities” before the official launch, which will take place on Wednesday morning.

The new site was developed as part of the administration’s plan to improve the testing situation against the background of record high infection rates in the United States due to the rapidly spreading strain of Omicron.

In December, Joe Biden announced that the federal government would purchase 500 million home rapid tests that could be requested online, and last Thursday the president announced an increase in the number of tests to 1 billion.

The delivery time of tests to the most remote corners of the country can be from 7 to 12 days, but within the continental United States, the waiting time will average from one to three days.

The Biden administration also ordered private insurance companies to cover the cost of eight home rapid tests for their clients every month starting on January 15. This will allow Americans to reimburse the costs of tests they purchase at retail.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that on Wednesday the Biden administration is announcing another initiative – a plan to distribute hundreds of millions of high-quality masks for free, which will be distributed through pharmacies and government websites. Politico was the first to report on this initiative.

The N95 masks, which provide maximum protection against infection, will be supplied from the federal strategic reserve, Politico said in a statement.