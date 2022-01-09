The White House is ready to respond to any attacks from Iran against Americans

Assistant to the President Jake Sullivan stated that there are disagreements in the United States on political issues, including those related to Iran.

The U.S. administration is ready to respond to any attacks by Iran on American citizens in light of Tehran’s imposition of sanctions against more than 50 people. This is stated in a statement published on Sunday by Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan.

As noted in the document, on Saturday, “Iran announced the imposition of sanctions against 52 Americans.” “They did this at a time when Iranian-controlled forces continue to attack the U.S. military in the Middle East, and Iranian officials threaten to carry out terrorist operations in the U.S. and other countries. Do not doubt that the United States will protect its citizens and ensure their safety,” Sullivan stressed.

The presidential aide stated that there are “disagreements on political issues” in the United States, including those related to Iran. At the same time, he assured that the U.S. authorities are “united in their determination to resist threats and provocations.” “We will work with allies and partners to provide deterrence and respond to attacks from Iran. If Iran attacks any of our citizens, including the 52 people whose names were called yesterday, it will face serious consequences,” Sullivan said.

On Saturday, Iran added more than 50 officials to the list of U.S. citizens sanctioned in connection with the murder of the commander of the special forces “Al-Quds” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces), General Qasem Soleimani and the deputy head of the Iraqi Shiite militia “Al-Hashd al-Shaabi” Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The sanctions list was supplemented, in particular, by current and former employees of the Washington administration.

On January 3, 2020, as a result of a missile attack by the U.S. Air Force in the area of Baghdad airport, Suleimani and al-Muhandis were killed. In response, on the night of January 8, 2020, Tehran launched a missile attack on two facilities in Iraq that were used by the U.S. military.