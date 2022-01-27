The White House said it will soon be known whether Iran will return to the nuclear deal

The coordinator of the White House National Security Council for the Middle East and North Africa noted that “now everything is on the verge of a nuclear crisis, because the Iranian program has moved forward.”

The U.S. administration is confident that it will be known very soon whether Tehran will return to compliance with its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program or not. This was announced on Thursday by Brett McGurk, coordinator of the White House National Security Council for the Middle East and North Africa, speaking at an online seminar of the Carnegie Endowment.

“Very soon we will find out whether it is possible for Iran to return to compliance with the nuclear deal on terms that we and the international community can accept,” he said, adding that “the negotiations are coming to a climax.”

“And now we are, in fact, back in negotiations to the state they were in at the end of last summer, which means that there is a chance of a deal. There is also a high probability that there will be no deal. We are ready for any of these scenarios,” McGurk stressed.

In his opinion, “now everything is on the verge of a nuclear crisis, because the Iranian program has moved forward, even despite huge setbacks, it continues to advance and is approaching the point” when Tehran will have enough necessary material to direct it to the creation of nuclear weapons. “We will not be able to detect it, and [IAEA] inspectors will not be able to detect it (if Iran does not comply with the JCPOA). We are starting to get closer to this possibility. So this is an extremely serious situation,” the American emissary said.