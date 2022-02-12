The White House said that the conversation between Putin and Biden will take place on February 12

BY Ivan Maltsev
According to the American side, Russia offered to hold a telephone conversation on February 14.

The telephone conversation between the Presidents of the United States and Russia Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will take place on Saturday morning Washington time. This was announced by a representative of the White House.

President Biden and Russian President Putin will talk on Saturday morning,” he informed.

According to the American side, “Russia offered to hold a telephone conversation on Monday.” “The White House made a counteroffer about Saturday, they agreed,” the official added.

As previously reported by the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov, Putin and Biden, on the initiative of the American side, plan to hold a telephone conversation on February 12.

