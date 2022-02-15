The White House said that there are no plans for Biden’s visit to Ukraine yet

Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that the focus of Washington’s attention “now is the continuation of conversations at the working level.”

The U.S. Chief of Staff Joe Biden has no plans at this stage to pay a visit to Ukraine, despite the invitation of President Volodymir Zelensky. This was announced at a regular briefing for journalists by Deputy White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“At present, I do not have any travel plans that I could announce or that I could announce in advance,” the official representative of the American leader said, commenting on Zelensky’s statements.

“There is no trip that I can confirm now. The president’s schedule looks like this. And, of course, there is no confirmation of the visit to Ukraine,” Jean-Pierre stressed. The focus of Washington’s attention, the White House spokeswoman added, “is now on continuing conversations at the working level to ensure that we keep the door open for diplomacy.”

As the office of the Ukrainian president informed on Sunday following a telephone conversation between the two leaders, Zelensky invited Biden to visit Kyiv. From Zelensky’s point of view, the visit could be a “powerful signal” and contribute to de-escalation of tensions around Ukraine.