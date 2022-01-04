The White House supported farmers and ranchers

The administration plans to take steps that will promote competition and lower meat prices for consumers.

President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting with independent farmers and ranchers to discuss the work of his administration to increase competition and lower prices in the meat processing industry. This is stated in the published message.

The White House noted that over the past few decades, this area of the American economy has been “dominated by a handful of large companies that control most of the business.”

Thus, four large meat processing enterprises control 85% of the beef market, in poultry farming several companies own 54% of the market, pork market control by four leading companies is 70%.

The White House notes that farmers are forced to turn to intermediaries who control prices and points of sale of products.

“Most farmers now have practically no choice of buyer for their products and little leverage in negotiations. Fifty years ago, ranchers received more than 60 cents for every dollar a consumer spent on beef, up from about 39 cents today. Similarly, pig farmers received from 40 to 60 cents for every dollar spent 50 years ago, compared to about 19 cents today,” the White House stressed.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has developed a strategy aimed at creating a more competitive sector of the economy for meat production, which will increase the incomes of its producers and provide consumers with more choice and affordable prices.

In particular, the administration will allocate $1 billion to expand and diversify existing meat and poultry processing facilities and create new jobs in rural areas.

A number of steps will also be taken to strengthen competition for independent processing of meat and poultry, and the system of financing independent processors will be strengthened.

“The Biden-Harris administration will work to increase the transparency of cattle markets so that ranchers can receive a fair price for their work,” the White House said. – Now meat processing enterprises have huge opportunities to set prices for beef. The prevalence of non-transparent contracts and insufficient competition undermine price setting and fairness in independent livestock markets.”