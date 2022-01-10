The winners of the Golden Globe – 2022 have become known

The Association of Foreign Journalists Accredited to Hollywood on Sunday announced the names of the winners of the Golden Globe Award by the end of 2021. This year, the organizers of the award refused the traditional broadcast of the award. Only some members of the association and selected recipients of its grants took part in the closed ceremony.

Best Drama film

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Director

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Best Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Best Animated film

“Encanto”

Best Drama Series

“Succession”

Best Comedy Series

“Hacks”

Best TV movie

“The Underground Railway”

Best Musical or Comedy

“West Side Story”

Best Foreign film

“Drive My Car”

Best female and male roles in a drama

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”);

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Best Female and Male Roles in a TV Movie

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”);

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Best Female and Male Roles in a Dramatic Television Series

Michaela Jae Rodriguez (“Pose”);

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Best Female and Male Roles in a Comedy Television Series

Jean Smart (“Hacks”);

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Best Female and Male roles in a Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”);

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… BOOM!)

Best Composer

Hans Zimmer (“Dune”)

Best Song in a Motion

“No Time to Die” (Billie Eilish).