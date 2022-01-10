The winners of the Golden Globe – 2022 have become known

The Association of Foreign Journalists Accredited to Hollywood on Sunday announced the names of the winners of the Golden Globe Award by the end of 2021. This year, the organizers of the award refused the traditional broadcast of the award. Only some members of the association and selected recipients of its grants took part in the closed ceremony.
Best Drama film
“The Power of the Dog”
Best Director
Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)
Best Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Best Animated film
“Encanto”
Best Drama Series
“Succession”
Best Comedy Series
“Hacks”
Best TV movie
“The Underground Railway”
Best Musical or Comedy
“West Side Story”
Best Foreign film
“Drive My Car”
Best female and male roles in a drama
Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”);
Will Smith (“King Richard”)
Best Female and Male Roles in a TV Movie
Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”);
Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)
Best Female and Male Roles in a Dramatic Television Series
Michaela Jae Rodriguez (“Pose”);
Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
Best Female and Male Roles in a Comedy Television Series
Jean Smart (“Hacks”);
Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Best Female and Male roles in a Musical or Comedy
Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”);
Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… BOOM!)
Best Composer
Hans Zimmer (“Dune”)
Best Song in a Motion
“No Time to Die” (Billie Eilish).