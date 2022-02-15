The World Bank and the IMF are taking employees out of Ukraine

According to representatives of both organizations, the reason is the growing tension on the border, near which Russian troops are concentrated.

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund said they had temporarily removed some employees from Ukraine amid growing concerns about a possible Russian invasion. Both organizations stated that their credit and support work in Ukraine will continue.

From the internal official correspondence of the World Bank, Reuters became aware of the temporary suspension of sending employees to Ukraine. It is known from the same sources that the World Bank is closely monitoring the situation near Ukraine, where Russia has concentrated large armed forces.

“The main priority of the World Bank is to ensure the safety of our employees and their families. In accordance with our evacuation policy, temporary relocation of employees is being carried out and enhanced security measures are being taken,” the memo says.

The International Monetary Fund has temporarily moved its permanent representative in Ukraine, Vahram Stepanyan, who has been heading the IMF office in Kyiv since July 2021, outside the country, a representative of the Fund said.

“The IMF staff continues to work and maintain contacts with their Ukrainian colleagues,” the IMF representative said.

The IMF maintains a $5 billion loan program for Ukraine, while the World Bank has provided Ukraine with almost $1.3 billion in funding since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.