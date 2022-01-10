There are airless tires that don’t need to be inflated

Hankook showcased the latest version of its i-Flex airless concept tire at CES 2022.

The company teamed up with Hyundai and installed a Plug & Drive (PnD) module, a concept where a car can spin its wheels indefinitely thanks to a new tire. You can also instantly change the direction of travel, even in confined spaces. The tire shown is not intended for passenger cars, but the company said that an analogue has been developed that is 25.4 cm smaller. This size is also suitable for passenger cars.

The concept of a non-pneumatic tire (NPT) with a diameter of 400 mm and a width of 105 mm was developed based on biomimetic research and testing. The tire absorbs maximum impacts.

The result is a multi-layer structure with interconnected needles: it is similar to the cellular structure of living organisms. Because of this similarity, the tire provides three-dimensional support for greater cushioning.

According to the creators, the main advantage of the new tires is that they do not need to be inflated and pressure regulated.

It has not yet been specified when the airless tires will go on sale.