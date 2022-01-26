There has been a failure in the work of Netflix in the USA

A minor malfunction in the service was also recorded by users in Canada.

Failures in the operation of the Netflix video streaming service are observed on Wednesday in the United States. This is reported on the page of the Downdetector portal, which tracks the work of popular Internet resources.

According to him, 66% of users who have paid attention to the problems, note failures in the operation of the site, 18% have difficulty connecting to the server, another 16% have difficulties watching videos. A minor malfunction of Netflix was also recorded by users in Canada.

