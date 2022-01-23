There was a failure in the work of Tik Tok in the USA

BY Ivan Maltsev
There was a failure in the work of Tik Tok in the USA

52% of American users reported problems with the application.

Problems in the work of the TikTok social network were observed on Saturday in the United States.

This is reported on the website of the Downdetector service, which tracks the work of popular Internet resources.

According to him, 52% of American users who reported failures report problems with the application, another 26% experience problems connecting to the server, and 22% report problems with the site.

The Chinese social network Tik Tok, which allows you to upload short videos, was launched in mid-2018.

