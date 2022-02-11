There was a malfunction in the work of Twitter

BY Ivan Maltsev
Failures in the Twitter microblogging service are observed in a number of countries.

According to the Report, this is evidenced by the data of the Downdetector service, which tracks the work of popular Internet resources.

The largest number of complaints was recorded in the USA, Canada and Japan. In addition, a small number of reports were registered in Singapore and Malaysia. Users report problems with the website and mobile applications of the social network, and also complain about an unstable server connection.

