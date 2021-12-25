“There was a mischievous fire in husband eyes”: Elizabeth II’s touching Christmas speech

95-year-old Elizabeth II made a televised address in connection with Christmas. The monarch was so outspoken for the first time, speaking to her subjects.

The British Queen stressed that 2021 turned out to be incredibly difficult for her. In April, 99-year-old Prince Philip passed away, not having lived just three months before his centenary, for which the whole country was preparing.

“His mischievous fire in his eyes was as bright at the very end as when I first saw him,” Elizabeth II assured. She noted that Christmas is an incredible time of the year when people meet with their loved ones and enjoy the long-awaited gatherings. However, for those who have lost relatives, this time is especially difficult.

“During these months that have passed since the death of my beloved Philip, I have received incredible comfort from the warmth and affection of residents not only of the whole country, but also of the Commonwealth and the whole world. My husband’s sense of duty, his intellectual curiosity and ability to squeeze pleasure out of any situation are all unattainable,” the queen stressed.

She said that life consists not only of first meetings, but also of last breakups. The queen noticed that she was incredibly sad for her husband, but she was sure that he would like all his relatives to enjoy the celebration of Christmas.

In memory of Prince Philip, the monarch pinned a brooch in the form of a sapphire chrysanthemum on her red dress by British fashion designer Angela Kelly, which she wore during her honeymoon in 1947. In addition, Elizabeth II posted a photo on the table, in which she and the Duke of Edinburgh were captured on the day of their wedding anniversary.

In her speech, the queen ignored Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but mentioned their daughter Lilibet. She noted that four more babies appeared in the royal family this year.